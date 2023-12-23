Celebrating a successful season for the Ottawa Christmas Market

The Ottawa Christmas Market has wrapped after five weeks of bringing holiday cheer to Lansdowne.

The event featured live entertainment, seasonal foods – and of course, the chance to grab a photo with the big man in red.

On Saturday, thousands came out for the market's final day. For the Khoury family, it is the perfect outing to celebrate this time of the year.

"We've just really been getting into the whole Christmas spirit and we thought we'd cap it off by coming down here," says dad Wade Khoury.

"There's hot cocoa, candy apples, everything and it's amazing," says daughter Maya Khoury.

The crowds have been a boon for the many small business vendors set up around the perimeter.

"It's been a great turnout," says bartender Kaelyn Aldridge. "There's been a ton of people every night despite the cold."

The surge in customers carried over next door into the Aberdeen pavilion where the Ottawa Farmers' Market sets up each Saturday. Families poured in to grab some hot apple cider and peruse the local goods.

"We're quite popular with people bringing family members who are in town for the holidays," says Milkhouse Farm and Dairy co-owner Kyle White. "Meeting lots of new customers from all over the world has been wonderful."

This year's market was a noteworthy success for event manager Adrian Carrier, who says the season has been the most successful in the event's history.

"We're looking at around 150,000 to 200,000 people who have walked through the market here," he says. "It's just been a really good month."

The market will make its return in November 2024.