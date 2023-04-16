Ceiling lights catch fire at Ottawa gym

Ottawa firefighters put out a blaze at a Nepean-area gym Sunday morning.

A single 911 caller reported seeing arcing and smoke in the ceiling lights at the Movati Athletics on Meadowlands Drive near Merivale Road just after 6 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames dripping from the ceiling, a news release said. Fire crews cut the power, put out the fire, and then ventilated the smoke out of the building.

No one was hurt.

The fire was under control by 6:30 a.m. and Ottawa Fire Services says a fire investigator will not be needed in this case.

Attempts to reach the Movati by phone Sunday morning were unsuccessful.