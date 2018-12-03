

CTV Ottawa





CATSA is reminding travelers to review the rules of what you can and cannot bring in your carry on.

“The holiday season is extremely busy at airports and we want the experience to be as easy as possible. That’s why we want to share what we are allowed and not allowed,” says Christine Langlois, a spokesperson for theCanadian Air Transport Security Authority.

CATSA displayed at the Ottawa Airport Monday, some of the items that have been recently surrendered at security, as a friendly reminder.

Some of those items include:

A pool cue

Jam and peanut butter

Brie cheese

Aerosol can

Scissors

A snow globe

A Himalayan salt grinder

Langlois says the snow globe is a common item travelers try to bring across the security. But it is not allowed- “Because it’s liquid inside...we don’t' think of it as liquid because we don’t drink it but its liquid.”

Langlois also says it is important to know limits on liquids and other items. The salt grinder was surrended because it exceeded the allowed volume. “It’s an inorganic material so it has to be limited for a carry-on to roughly the size of a soda can.”

This is the first holiday season where travelers can carry a legal amount of recreational cannabis. A legal amount of recreational cannabis is permitted (30g or less).

Flying outside of Canada with cannabis is illegal. For more information, click here.

For more information on the rules around what you can bring in your carry-on, click here.