OTTAWA -- After nearly winning a seat on Ottawa city council two years ago, Catherine Kitts has earned a spot this time around after winning the Cumberland ward byelection on Monday.

Kitts received 54 per cent of the vote, more than doubling the second-place finisher in a 10-candidate race.

Her victory comes after she lost a tight race in Orléans ward in 2018. Coun. Matthew Luloff, who won that race by fewer than 300 votes, endorsed her for this one.

Kitts also had the support of MPP Stephen Blais, who vacated the Cumberland seat in March to run for his seat in the provincial legislature. Blais’s departure triggered the byelection.

Yvette Ashiri came second in the race on Monday, winning 22 per cent of the vote, according to the city’s unofficial results.

Kitts, a former editor of the Orléans Star newspaper, relocated with her partner to Navan, which is in Cumberland ward, after the 2018 election.

Congratulations to councillor - elect @catherinekitts on a decisive election win tonight in Cumberland ward. You ran an excellent and positive campaign and I know you will be a strong voice for your residents. Thanks also to the candidates who stood for election — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) October 6, 2020

It was the city’s first election during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there were a number of measures introduced for voting day.

Masks were mandatory inside voting stations and there were sanitization stations at each location. Electors received their own single-use pens and privacy sleeves when casting their ballots. There was also an extra day of advance voting.