RENFREW -- The lottery fundraiser is exceeding all expectations, with the grand prize jackpot now over $1-million. This Thursday’s draw marks the 44th week, with the next weekly winner taking home close to $100,000.

All the proceeds benefit the Renfrew Victoria Hospital.

“We were looking to replace our main x-ray room which sees about 20,000 patients a year,” says Senior Vice-President Julia Boudreau.

As a result of the success of the fundraiser, the hospital is also looking at acquiring portable x-ray equipment as well as defibrillators.

This week’s draw is Thursday, Feb. 13 at Finnigans Bar in Renfrew.