Cat rescued from engine compartment of car in Ottawa's south end

A cat used up one of its nine lives after being trapped in the engine compartment of a moving vehicle.

A driver was travelling along Don Reid Drive in Ottawa's Heron Gate neighbourhood Friday afternoon when they heard a cat sound coming from the front of the vehicle.

Ottawa fire says the driver called 911 to report the trapped cat, and firefighters responded to the scene.

A photo shared by Ottawa fire showed the cat peeking out from behind the engine compartment.

"Firefighters were able to safely remove the cat and brought it to an animal hospital to be checked and have a cut on its neck treated," Ottawa fire said on Twitter.

Ottawa Bylaw Services is now helping Ottawa fire track down the owner of the cat.