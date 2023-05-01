Cat rescued from burning house Sunday night

Ottawa firefighters rescued a cat from a house fire Sunday night, as they responded to the sixth fire in the capital over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to a home on Flowing Creek Circle in Kanata at around 8:20 p.m. for a garage fire.

By the time fire crews arrived, smoke and flames had extended to the attic. Firefighters had to be evacuated from the home at one point because it was unsafe inside.

The fire was under control about an hour later.

Firefighters had responded to five other fires on Saturday and Sunday. Most were taken care of within minutes and no one was reported hurt.

A cat was rescued from the structure & the fire was declared under control at 21:22. Fire crews did an excellent job of preventing the flames from spreading to the neighbouring homes. An @OttFire investigator was dispatched to the scene. 2/2 #OttNews



📸 @OFSFirePhoto pic.twitter.com/zcVdS6uFuC — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 1, 2023

ANOTHER CAT RESCUE

The cat rescued from the fire on Flowing Creek Circle wasn't the only one firefighters helped.

Firefighters also helped get a cat down that was trapped on an overhang at a highrise on Darlington Private.