OTTAWA -- A family cat has perished and a person has been treated for burns after a fire in the city’s east end early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to a two-storey home on East Acres Road around 12:49 a.m. after a car caught fire. The flames quickly spread to the home.

Ottawa Paramedics say three people were taken to hospital. One person with burns is in serious condition.

Three cats were rescued from the home and treated with special oxygen masks, but one did not survive.

Ottawa firefighters rescued three cats on 2203 East Acres Road and used their special pet oxygen mask to treat two cats. Sadly one could not be revived. pic.twitter.com/Qt1BBOhl7V — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) February 23, 2020

Damage to the home and car is extensive. The cause of the fire is under investigation.