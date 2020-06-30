GATINEAU, QC. -- Quebec's lottery and gaming corporation says the Lac Leamy casino in Gatineau will be reopening to gamblers July 23.

In an announcement Tuesday, Loto-Québec said it will be gradually reopening establishments in the province with operations adjusted to comply with physical distancing and hygiene standards.

The Casino du Lac-Leamy is one of eight establishments listed by the corporation with reopening dates between July 3 and August 3.

Loto-Québec says the Hilton Lac-Leamy will reopen July 13, with the casino opening ten days later. Other establishments and services set to reopen include:

Network bingo on July 3;

VLT and Kinzo network on July 7;

Casino de Charlevoix, Casino de Mont-Tremblant, Québec and Trois-Rivières gaming halls on July 16; and

Casino de Montréal: August 3

"As establishments reopen, the Corporation’s top priority will be to ensure that operations resume in such a way as to allow employees and customers to stay safe while enjoying a fun environment," Loto-Québec said.

When it reopens, Casino du Lac-Leamy will be limited to 250 customers per section, or 1,000 customers total. There will be a new online reservation system for customers, and all customers will be required to wear masks. The casino will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Machines will be cleaned between each use and the casino will be cleaned daily. Employees will be required to wear masks and eye protection.

There will be fewer available slot machines to ensure physical distancing, fewer people will be allowed at each gaming table, and customers will not be allowed to handle cards or chips. Customers will be given rubber-tipped styluses to avoid touching slot machines.

Bars and show halls will remain closed and only snack food service will be available.

All information on the reopening and applicable measures is available at https://casinos.lotoquebec.com/en/portal/establishments.