

CTV Ottawa





After years of debate over where Ottawa should have a full-fledged casino, gamblers have hit it big at the Rideau Carleton Raceway.

It means the Casino du Lac-Leamy no longer has a monopoly over table games.

Table games were just added to the Rideau Carleton Raceway—all part of an expansion and transition into Hard Rock Ottawa.

“A lot of people play them and the more it goes on the more people will come,” said David Larmour. “There will be lots of competition.”

That competition is a good thing according to Catherine Schellenberg with the Casino du Lac-Leamy.

“We’re not really seeing a measureable impact on our revenues or customer visits…I think there’s definitely room for gaming and entertainment on both sides of the Ottawa River,” Schellenberg said.

More than new 100 jobs have already been created at the Rideau Carleton Raceway Casino according to area councillor George Darouze.

A job fair will take place this Saturday.