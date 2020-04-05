OTTAWA -- There are now 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais.

Quebec health officials announced 24 new cases of novel coronavirus in the west Quebec health region on Sunday.

The majority of the cases are in Gatineau.

Across Quebec, there are 7,944 cases of COVID-19.

Non-essential businesses

Quebec’s non-essential businesses will remain closed through the month of April.

Premier Francois Legault announced an extension of the order to remain closed until May 4.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and essential businesses are allowed to remain open.