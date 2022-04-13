Case of avian flu detected in Eastern Ontario Health Unit

A case of avian influenza has been confirmed in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which includes municipalities east and southeast of Ottawa.

In a release, medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said the risk of transmission to humans is low.

"The current strain of the virus has been listed as lower than normal concern for spread to humans,” Roumeliotis said. “The EOHU is working closely with provincial and federal partners, including the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to monitor the situation.”

Avian flu cases have been detected in birds in Ottawa, Kingston, and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. Two Canada geese and a redhead duck had tested positive. Avian Influenza is a disease caused by a virus that mainly infects domestic poultry and wild birds like geese, ducks, and shore birds. H5N1 is a strain that kills both wild birds and commercial poultry.

The EOHU release did not specify what type of bird was found with the virus in its region.

The health unit says transmission from birds to humans is usually linked to direct contact with infected birds, alive or dead, or with their droppings. It's unlikely to contract the virus from undercooked poultry products.

Health officials are urging people not to touch live or dead wild birds. If you do need to come into contact with a wild bird, wear gloves or use a doubled plastic bag.

Symptoms of avian Influenza can range from very mild to severe.

Fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches, headache, tiredness

Conjunctivitis (red eyes)

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or seizures

The EOHU says anyone who has been around birds in the past 14 days without wearing any personal protective equipment, especially sick or dead birds, should report these symptoms to their doctor to seek a test for avian flu. If you do not have access to a doctor, please call Telehealth Ontario at 1 866 797-0000.

If you find a sick or dead wild bird, contact the Canadian Cooperative Wildlife Health Centre at 1-800-567-2033.