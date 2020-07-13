OTTAWA -- Two drivers were critically injured after their vehicles crashed into buildings in Ottawa on Monday.

The separate collisions happened less than half an hour apart, about 15 kilometres away from each other. One happened in Barrhaven, the other near Carling and Woodroffe avenues.

Around 12:20 p.m., a vehicle crashed through a wooden fence and into the side of a home on Longfields Avenue in Barrhaven. Fire officials said the vehicle struck a hydro pole and rolled over against a house, striking the top of the gas meter. The crash cause a fire, which crews put out.

Paramedics said they were treating one person for "multi-system trauma." They were taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre.

#ottfire on scene at Longfields and Metivier. Firefighters extinguished the burning vehicle that had struck a hydro pole and rolled over against a house over top of the gas meter for the home. Driver had exited the vehicle and was treated by @OttawaParamedic #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/ruL6p9kSnf — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) July 13, 2020

Earlier, around 12:07 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home on Carling at Aaron Avenue when a driver crashed into the front steps of a home.

Paramedics said in a news release one female victim was trapped inside the car and suffered multi-system trauma.

Firefighters checked with the occupants of the home to ensure no one inside was hurt.

Longfields Drive is closed at Paul Metivier Drive, and Carling Avenue eastbound is down to one lane between Aaron Avenue and Iroquois Road.