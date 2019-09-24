

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - A larger part of Lansdowne Park’s Aberdeen Square will be going car free and will be renamed.

The new space will be renamed “Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne”, after a new partnership with the casino, and a $250,000 investment.

The portion of the road Princess Patricia Way, which runs parallel to the Aberdeen Pavilion, will be closed to cars, creating more space for popular events like the Christmas Market, the Farmer’s Market, live performances and more shaded seating areas at Lansdowne.

In a statement, Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group officials are also touting the space as a “gathering” spot for major events.

“This brings a new energy to Lansdowne and our community,” said Mark Goudie, OSEG’s President and CEO. “Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne will be a multi-purpose area. It will be a pleasant rest stop for cyclists, pedestrians and shoppers; an event space for community and regional performers, and it will deliver a better experience for patrons of the Ottawa Farmers’ Market. It could also become the next Jurassic Park-style gathering place to watch major events on a big screen.”

The changes will be completed by the spring of 2020.