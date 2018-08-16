

There's a new lottery winner in Ottawa.



Denise Hodgins, 67 of Carp checked her lottery tickets, and won $250,000 in the Instant Xtreme Green draw.

The Mother and Grandmother, discovered her big win after playing her ticket in the store, and texted her son right away,

“I couldn’t believe it!,” she said. “Incredible, it’s unbelievable.”

Hodgins plans a family vacation, with her three sons and granchildren.. and wants to invest the rest.