CORNWALL, ONT. -- The new warden of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry was officially sworn in on Friday in Cornwall.

Carma Williams becomes only the second woman in 171 years to hold the warden position, after Estella Rose held the position in 2008.

"For me, this is an auspicious occasion. Being only the second woman to have the honour of holding this position, it's not lost on me that it's a privilege to hold this seat," said Williams in her speech, mentioning that gender parity is slowly moving forward, and needed, in all levels of government.

"There is still work to be done. We don't yet have gender parity in the federal, provincial or municipal governments but we are getting there," Williams said. "We heard a lot about that today and we are getting there, and I am a proud example of the progress."

Council members, past wardens and dignitaries attended Friday's inauguration, including former Cornwall mayor turned Senator Bernadette Clement, MP Eric Duncan and Akwesasne grand chief Abram Benedict.

"It's unfortunate we still have to make a big deal about a woman becoming warden," said North Glengarry Mayor Jamie Macdonald. "A 15-year interval between Estella and yourself is far too long, we must encourage more women to enter municipal politics."

"It's something to acknowledge and I think it's something to celebrate," added Duncan, calling Williams an inspiration. "I look forward to the day of being able to celebrate when that's not news and that's not abnormal and that's not unique and that's progress in itself."

Williams top priorities for the next year include a rural education strategy, focusing on the environment and continuing to foster great partnerships throughout the united counties.

"Partnerships are essential to our success," Williams said. "We are stronger if we work together."

The full inauguration ceremony can be watched on the SD&G counties YouTube page.