Carlington car kicker sought by police

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of damaging more than three dozen cars in a secure garage in the Carlington area.

The incidents took place between Dec. 23, 2023 and March 24, 2024 in the garage of an apartment building near Clyde Avenue North and Laperriere Avenue.

According to police, the man gained access to the secure garage and hit and kicked more than a dozen cars, causing damage. Police believe the same man did the same thing again on Feb. 10 and March 24, damaging another two dozen vehicles.

The suspect is described as a man with an average build. He was seen wearing a facial covering and a distinctive jacket with a large logo or photo on the back.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect or this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Carlington Neighbourhood Resource Team at carlington@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.