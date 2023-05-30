Here are the worst roads in Ottawa, according to CAA

Despite efforts from the city of Ottawa to make repairs, Carling Avenue reigns supreme as the worst road in Ottawa, and one of the worst in Ontario.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has released its annual list of the worst roads in the province. Carling Avenue topped the local list for the 19th year in a row.

The city has made efforts to improve conditions on Carling Avenue, but at 19 kilometres, efforts are taking several years to complete. The city says this year's road work on Carling between March Road and Shirley's Bay Complex was scheduled to start Monday.

CAA of North and East Ontario communications director Julie Buen told CTV Morning Live says Carling Avenue always makes the provincial list of worst roads.

"It's the fourth worst in the province… and the number one in the city, along with Heron, Bank, Bronson and Hunt Club." Buen said. "One of our voters said Bank is like off-roading in the city."

Buen said the annual survey, which is aimed at highlighting the need for infrastructure improvements, expanded to pedestrians and active transportation users like cyclists.

"There was a lot of engagement, a lot of spicy comments," she said.

The survey collects anecdotes from regular road users, but tries to highlight those experiences in a way that gets the attention of politicians.

"The bigger story here is that 29 per cent of Ontario's highway kilometres are in poor condition and 49 per cent of non-highway kilometres are in poor condition," Buen said. "This study is really about collecting this anecdotal user data and giving it to the municipality and decision-makers."

Carling was the only Ottawa road on the provincial list this year. Topping the list of the worst roads in Ontario was Barton Street East in Hamilton. County Road 49 in Prince Edward County was third overall in Ontario.

Buen says there are a lot of factors that make people consider Carling the worst.

"It's not just potholes, it's the sidewalks, it's poor intersections, it's not being able to cross safely," she said. "This survey has been going since 2003 and the same roads keep appearing so there's still work to be done."

The city of Ottawa kicked off the 2023 construction season on Monday. It includes $800 million worth of spending on various projects around the city, including a $47-million project in the area of Albert, Slater, and Bronson.

Across the river in Gatineau, Que., you can find Quebec's worst road of the year. CAA Quebec says Georges Street in Gatineau is the worst of the worst provincewide.

TOP 5 WORST ROADS IN OTTAWA

Carling Avenue Hunt Club Road Bronson Avenue Heron Road Bank Street

TOP 10 WORST ROADS IN ONTARIO