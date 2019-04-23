Carling Ave WB off-ramp closes for four weeks
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 2:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 10:44AM EDT
A busy west-end off-ramp along the Queensway is set to close for four weeks.
Starting Tuesday, the Carling Avenue westbound off-ramp from Highway 417 will be closed to traffic.
It’s part of the project to widen the Queensway in Ottawa’s west-end.
Starting May 16th, the Maitland westbound off-ramp and the Maitland eastbound on-ramp will be closed for a two week period.