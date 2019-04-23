

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A busy west-end off-ramp along the Queensway is set to close for four weeks.

Starting Tuesday, the Carling Avenue westbound off-ramp from Highway 417 will be closed to traffic.

It’s part of the project to widen the Queensway in Ottawa’s west-end.

Starting May 16th, the Maitland westbound off-ramp and the Maitland eastbound on-ramp will be closed for a two week period.