OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s two universities have cancelled all March Break activities and are exploring moving all classes online to respond to the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

Classes continue as scheduled at Carleton University and the University of Ottawa after the first two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

But both universities say they are exploring the possibility of moving the remainder of the academic semester to online instruction as early as next week.

Both the University of Ottawa and Carleton University have cancelled March Break Open House activities for high school students and cancelled all March Break camps.

Here’s how the two universities are responding to the spread of COVID-19

Carleton University:

Carleton University says it’s postponing some of the large events that were planned to occur on campus over the weekend and March Break, including:

March Break Open House

FIRST Robotics Competition

Relay for Life

Athletics March Break Camp

Carleton is also looking at the possibility of moving all classes online.

In a message to students, Carleton University President Benoit-Antoine Bacon says the “semester is not at risk, but we may have to move to online instruction for the remainder of the term. This could happen as quickly as next week.”

Bacon adds a full contingency plan for final exams is being finalized and will be communicated shortly by the Provost.

University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa says in response to the coronavirus threat and to reduce the risk of infection, it’s implementing the following measures:

All uOttawa Mark Break camps have been cancelled

The pen House for prospective undergraduate students on March 21 has been cancelled

Any University event that involve visitors arriving from international destinations should be cancelled.

The University of Ottawa says no changes have been made to classes, or exam schedules at uOttawa at present. But it is looking ahead to the future:

“Based on recommendations by public health officials that ‘social distancing’ is an effective means of protecting students, staff and faculty members from infection, the administration is exploring the possibility of moving the remainder of the academic semester to distance learning (online, etc.) as early as next week."