Carleton University and the University of Ottawa are moving courses completely online for the first three weeks of the winter term as COVID-19 cases rise in Ottawa and across the province.

Meantime, Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. has told staff and faculty that all courses will be delivered remotely until the end of February.

Universities are shifting to online learning due to concerns with rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Both the University of Ottawa and Carleton University are directing staff to continue to work from home until Jan. 31.

Here is a look at the plans for each university.

CARLETON UNIVERSITY

In a letter to students and faculty, President and Vice-Chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon say when the new term begins on Jan. 10 all winter term classes will be online.

"As we prepare to head into the winter holidays, we are seeing the Omicron variant spread at an unprecedented rate," said Bacon.

"Following discussions with public health authorities, the Council of Ontario Universities, and other institutions in the province, we will hold the first three weeks of the winter 2022 courses fully online. As part of our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our community, we are making this decision proactively to provide as much certainty as possible to students, faculty and staff in advance of the holiday break."

Bacon says Carleton University anticipates in-person instruction will begin on Jan. 31 for courses currently scheduled to be delivered in person.

A small number of in-person exams scheduled for next week will be moved online or rescheduled.

Carleton University is also asking employees to work from home from Dec. 20 to Jan. 31, and only visit campus for "necessary work that cannot be conducted remotely."

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

In a letter to students and faculty, uOttawa President and Vice-Chancellor Jacques Fremont says the university has decided to postpone the return to campus until Jan. 31.

"Classes will resume on Jan. 10 as planned and will be delivered virtually for at least the first three weeks of term," said Fremont.

The university says some curses will be offered in person because they require students to be physically on site. Professors and students required on campus will be notified by their faculty.

The University of Ottawa says the return-to-campus plan after the holidays for administrative and support staff members will not begin before Jan. 31.

"Postponing the return to campus will allow the university administration to analyze the impact of the virus, in cooperation with public health authorities, in the coming weeks and to better protect all members of the university community," said Fremont.

QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY

Queen's University says most of the Winter 2022 academic activities will be delivered remotely until the end of reading week on Feb. 28.

"This is a proactive measure to support the health and safety of the Queen’s and Kingston communities and align with Ontario’s accelerated booster dose rollout for all individuals aged 18 and over," said Queen's.

Queen's residences will remain open for the winter term.

"However, students who are scheduled to return or move into a Queen’s residence building and who do not have any in-person academic activities in January or February are encouraged to remain in their home communities, where possible, until their academic activities transition to in-person delivery in late February," said Queen's.