OTTAWA -- Carleton University is preparing to move all classes online due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Classes continued as scheduled today at Carleton University, the University of Ottawa and Algonquin College after the first confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

In a message to students, Carleton University President Benoit-Antoine Bacon says the “semester is not at risk, but we may have to move to online instruction for the remainder of the term. This could happen as quickly as next week.”

Bacon adds a full contingency plan for final exams is being finalized and will be communicated shortly by the Provost.

On Thursday, Laurentian University announced all classes will be delivered online.

Carleton has postponed some of the large events that were planned to occur on campus over March Break, including the March Break Open House and the upcoming Athletics March Break Camp.

Bacon tells students “at the present time, there are no COVID-19 cases in the Carleton community. There are, however, a few individuals who are self-isolating due to the recent travel.”

The university president adds “the safety of the Carleton community is our top priority and all structures are in place to make decisions quickly in a rapidly changing environment. This is a matter of making the right decisions at the right moment, neither prematurely nor too late.”