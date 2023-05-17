Carleton University hosting wheelchair basketball tournament this week

Wheelchair Basketball Canada is hosting the first Ottawa Invitational Tournament at the Carleton University Ravens' Nest this week.

The five-day tournament will feature the top wheelchair basketball athletes from Canada, the Netherlands and the United States as they prepare for the upcoming IWBF World Championships.

Team Canada member Lee Melymick, who took up wheelchair basketball after an injury, says it keeps him active and gives him the opportunity to test his limits.

“The U.S.A. are always really strong, they make us push hard," he said. "They are quick and athletic it will be a great matchup,” Melymick said.

"The Netherlands have a lot of size they are strong so they will be pushing to so it will be a good workout.”

This tournament is also a bit of a teaser of things to come. In 2026, Ottawa will host the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championships for men and women. Twenty-eight teams will be in the capital competing for the crown.

Tickets to the Ottawa Invitational Tournament are free. The first game starts Wednesday at 5 p.m. and the tournament wraps up Sunday.