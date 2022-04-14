Carleton University extending mandatory mask requirements

Face masks will continue to be mandatory on campus at Carleton University this spring.

After initially saying the mandatory mask requirements for students, staff, faculty and visitors on campus will be lifted on May 1, the Ottawa university now says it will maintain its mask policy until further notice.

"Several weeks ago, Carleton announced that if the pandemic continued to recede, our mask mandate would be suspended as of May 1," Carleton COVID-19 lead Suzanne Blanchard said Thursday.

"Unfortunately, a sixth wave is now driving up the monitoring indicators of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Accordingly, on the recommendation of Ottawa Public Health, Carleton will be maintaining the mandatory COVID-19 mask policy until further notice."

Carleton University is extending its mandatory mask mandate as COVID-19 wastewater levels remain high, and Ottawa Public Health is encouraging businesses to implementing masking policies to limit transmission.

"We are still in the middle of a significant wave and taking these precautions will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community," medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said in a special statement on Wednesday.

Carleton's mandatory mask policy requires masks to be worn in all university buildings, including offices, classrooms and labs.

The university is suspending its vaccination requirements for students, staff and faculty starting May 1.It is strongly recommending that all members of the Carleton community get a full course of vaccination, including booster doses.

Algonquin College and the University of Ottawa will suspend its mask mandates on campus starting May 1.