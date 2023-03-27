Carleton University education workers on strike
About 3,000 education workers at Carleton University will strike on Monday after the union and the university failed to come to an agreement by the midnight deadline.
"The bargaining teams for Carleton and CUPE 4600 ... met throughout the weekend but were unable to reach tentative agreements," the university said in a statement. "As a result, the union has chosen to implement its strike."
CUPE Local 4600 represents about 3,000 graduate and undergraduate teaching assistants and contract instructors at the university.
In an update Sunday evening, Carleton said bargaining teams for the university and CUPE 4600 have been "negotiating all weekend and are still at the table working towards fairly negotiated collective agreements."
However, the two sides were unable to reach agreement on a new contract.
CUPE 4600 President Noreen Cauley-Le Fevre tweeted at 1:40 a.m. that members should check their email.
"We march at dawn. #StrikeToWin," she said.
The university says it remains open and students are expected to attend classes if they are being held, but some classes, labs and tutorials may be cancelled. The university has released a list of classes that will be "disrupted" by the strike.
The union has said its members are looking for wages that will "help catch up the more than 10 per cent they have lost to inflation over the last decade", and want to bring salaries for contract instructors closer to what University of Ottawa contract instructors earn.
"Contract instructors at Carleton earn 15 per cent less than the contract instructors at the University of Ottawa, who are doing the same work, in the same city, with the same cost of living – so salary is a big thing," Cauley-Le Fevre told CTV News on Sunday.
"On campus, graduate students make up about seven per cent of the student population and we make up 80 per cent of the food bank usage. So teaching assistants, both units, have been hit by the rising cost of inflation.
"We're being hit really hard … so we need our wage increases."
The threat of a strike comes three weeks before the end of classes for the winter term and the start of exams. Exams are set to begin on April 15.
Carleton and the union have been in contract talks since August 2022.
OC Transpo won't cross picket line
Carleton University says there will be no OC Transpo service on campus due to the strike.
"OC Transpo will not cross the picket line to enter campus," Carleton said in an update on its website over the weekend.
"Service will operate as usual, but pick up and drop off will be at the corner of Sunnyside and Bronson Avenue."
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279 President Clint Crabtree tells CTV News Ottawa the labour movement needs to "stick together."
- with files from Josh Pringle and Shaun Vardon, CTV News Ottawa
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | NHL commissioner in Ottawa to meet with officials, attend Senators game
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New armed forces housing benefit won't help Petawawa troops, realtor warns
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
Military under fire as thousands of troops face lost cost-of-living allowance
The Canadian Armed Forces is under fire for its plan to cut thousands of troops off a cost-of-living allowance without much notice.
Essential oils and a secret code name: Things you didn't know about the coronation
King Charles III's coronation will be held on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey. Here are some little-known facts about the ceremony:
Why lettuce prices are likely to rise again in Canada next month
Lettuce prices are likely to rise next month and could stay high into the summer, agriculture experts say, as flooding in a key California farming area becomes the latest example of extreme weather's effect on the food chain.
Police identify 16-year-old killed in 'unprovoked' stabbing at Toronto subway station
Police have identified a teenager who died after being stabbed in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a Toronto subway station Saturday night, and have charged an adult male suspect with his murder.
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
Don't punish int'l students over fake admission letters: advocate
An organizer with a group advocating for the rights of migrants in Canada is urging the federal government not to penalize potentially hundreds of international students facing possible deportation over fake school admission letters.
In Macron's France, streets and fields seethe with protest
In France, a country that taught the world about people power with its revolution of 1789 -- and a country again seething with anger against its leaders -- graduating from bystander to demonstrator is a generations-old rite of passage.
Prince Harry in court for privacy suit against tabloid
Prince Harry was in a London court on Monday as the lawyer for a group of British tabloids prepared to ask a judge to toss out lawsuits by the prince, Elton John and several other celebrities who allege phone tapping and other invasions of privacy.
Atlantic
-
RCMP cancels emergency alert for woman in Indian Brook, N.S.
An emergency alert involving “a dangerous female with a handgun” in Indian Brook, N.S., has been cancelled, police say.
-
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for Indo-Pacific operation
A Royal Canadian Navy frigate departed Halifax today as part of the federal government's wider strategy of boosting its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
-
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hamilton school experiences second bomb threat in under a week
Police are responding to another bomb threat at a Hamilton school,
-
Police identify 16-year-old killed in 'unprovoked' stabbing at Toronto subway station
Police have identified a teenager who died after being stabbed in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a Toronto subway station Saturday night, and have charged an adult male suspect with his murder.
-
Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 cars in Mississauga
Police say one person is dead after a collision in a city west of Toronto shortly before midnight last night.
Montreal
-
Nine-year-old girl succumbs to injuries after snow fort accident
A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed Sunday in the woods behind a Saint-Ubalde home, in the Portneuf RCM.
-
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal to get mixed bag of rainy conditions, temperatures to approach double digits
Montreal is expected to get a mixed bag of weather conditions this week as rainy, balmy days could come with temperatures approaching double digits.
Northern Ontario
-
Why lettuce prices are likely to rise again in Canada next month
Lettuce prices are likely to rise next month and could stay high into the summer, agriculture experts say, as flooding in a key California farming area becomes the latest example of extreme weather's effect on the food chain.
-
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
-
Military under fire as thousands of troops face lost cost-of-living allowance
The Canadian Armed Forces is under fire for its plan to cut thousands of troops off a cost-of-living allowance without much notice.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspicious death in London now deemed a homicide
The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.
-
Two people rescued from Thames River
London fire crews made a rescue in frigid waters on Sunday, saving two people after their kayak capsized in the Thames River
-
E-Bike battery causes $50,000 fire: LFD
Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a residential fire in London on Sunday. Crews were called to the scene on Rideout Street early Sunday morning that temporarily displaced several people from their units.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba launches new park reservation system
Manitoba’s new park reservation system is launching on Monday.
-
‘When are we going to see action?’: The changes needed for Manitoba’s cannabis rules
Nearly five years after the legalization of marijuana in Canada, one local cannabis retailer feels Manitoba should be more proactive and flexible when it comes to regulating pot sales in our province.
-
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Cambridge
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection to injuries suffered by a 50-year-old woman in Cambridge.
-
'I’ve really had to adjust': How one small Waterloo region business is fighting inflation and fear of a recession
Worries of a recession in 2023 got another jolt this weekend with former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz warning the country’s economy is at a greater risk of a “hard landing” – a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession. For small businesses, it's a prediction that brings concern.
-
Top snowmobilers compete in Kitchener
Winter may be over, but there was still snow on the ground for hundreds of highflying snowmobilers at Chicopee Ski Resort this weekend.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 11:45 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 11:45 A.M. MT | Ahead of Edmonton officers' funeral Monday, families thank Canadians for 'incredible outpouring of support'
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
-
KLM flight en route to Calgary following detour back to Amsterdam due to unruly passenger
A KLM flight bound for Calgary was delayed Sunday morning when an unruly passenger forced the airline to return to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
-
Calgary Flames sign 1st-round pick Matthew Coronato to entry level contract
The Calgary Flames have signed first-round draft pick Matthew Coronato to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades face Pats in opening round of WHL playoffs
The Saskatoon Blades' last two home games of the season have been against the Regina Pats, and with top NHL prospect Connor Bedard drawing big crowds wherever he's playing, almost 30,000 fans have come through the turnstiles at Sasktel Centre.
-
Change proposed to high-collision Saskatoon intersection
City administrators are calling for a design change on Main Street and Clarence Avenue that would prevent vehicles from using Main Street as a thoroughfare rather than 8th Street.
-
Sask. village loses arena in late night 'inferno'
The Village of Liberty is grieving the loss of its rink after it fell victim to a late night 'inferno' over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11:45 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 11:45 A.M. MT | Ahead of Edmonton officers' funeral Monday, families thank Canadians for 'incredible outpouring of support'
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
-
What you need to know about the regimental funeral Monday
The procession for two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
Why lettuce prices are likely to rise again in Canada next month
Lettuce prices are likely to rise next month and could stay high into the summer, agriculture experts say, as flooding in a key California farming area becomes the latest example of extreme weather's effect on the food chain.
Vancouver
-
Burial plots in Metro Vancouver are now so expensive, they're being compared to real estate
Burial plots have become such a hot commodity in Metro Vancouver, one spot in a Burnaby cemetery is being sold privately online for $54,000.
-
Nanny who was fired after cancer diagnosis awarded $45K in B.C. discrimination case
A temporary foreign worker from the Philippines who was fired from her job as a caregiver after a cancer diagnosis has been awarded over $45,000 by the BC Human Rights Tribunal.
-
Downtown Eastside crash sends 3 pedestrians to hospital
Three people were hospitalized after being hit by a car in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Regina
-
Fifth flight of displaced Ukrainians set to touch down in Regina
A fifth and final flight of displaced Ukrainians will arrive in Saskatchewan on March 27, according to the province.
-
Sask. village loses arena in late night 'inferno'
The Village of Liberty is grieving the loss of its rink after it fell victim to a late night 'inferno' over the weekend.
-
'Be prepared to slow down': Construction on Highway 6 bridge in Regina set to begin
Construction efforts are expected to begin on the south section of Regina's Ring Road.