OTTAWA -- Carleton University is delaying the start of the winter term by a few days.

In a letter to faculty and students, Carleton President and Vice-Chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon says the term will start on Jan. 11, instead of Jan. 6.

Bacon says the start of the term has been delayed "in order to provide everyone with a longer rest and a little more preparation time over the holidays."

Carleton University is also extending the winter holiday university closure by two days, Jan. 4 and 5.

The president says the additional days off will not be deducted from staff and faculty's regular leave allocations.

The winter term at Carleton University is scheduled to run from Jan. 11 to April 27.