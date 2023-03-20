Carleton University celebrates dual national basketball championships

Carleton University has made Canadian basketball history by winning both the men's and women's national championships in the same year, a feat that hasn't been achieved since the University of Victoria accomplished it in 1985.

Hundreds attended a celebration Monday to support one of the most successful basketball programs in the country.

The women’s Ravens point guard, Kali Pocrnic, describes the win as "surreal," and said she can't believe it has actually happened.

"Coming here to Carleton, I knew how hard they work, and I knew it was a possibility at some point that we could get to this point. And to be able to say that we've done it is amazing," said Pocrnic.

The Ravens women's head coach, Dani Sinclair, said the win is still sinking in.

"I felt the support from the community when I arrived here three years ago and they're with you either way,” says Sinclair. “And it's really great to be able to bring a championship back home for them. And I think it just goes to show how strong the culture is here with basketball in the community at Carleton."

The Ravens men's point guard, Aiden Warnholtz, added, "The support the community has given us and students as well, 11 o'clock on a Monday morning to come here and support the team is pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome."

Taffe Charles, the Ravens men's head coach, also expressed his gratitude for the support from the community, saying, "Just to have the community support that we have and I've heard a lot from a lot of people, really excited about the game we played, but also happy with the women's basketball team. Just being able to support both teams and you know, again, because they do support both teams, having them both here is amazing."

Lynne Armstrong is a Carleton University alum who played for the team in the 1970s. Back then, they were known as the Carleton Robins.

"It's wonderful. It's just a dream come true," says Armstrong. "For me, to see the program develop the way it did, it was just amazing. I'm still in awe, that now we've won two championships within six years."

Players from both the men's and women's teams said the support from the school and community was heartwarming.

"The amount of people that came out to Cape Breton was amazing too,” says Pocrnic. “So it just feels so special. And I'm honored to be a part of Carleton."

This marks the fourth straight title for the men's team and second title in six years for the women.