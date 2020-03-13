OTTAWA -- Carleton University will finish the semester with online classes.

The university says as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, it is cancelling all classes, and moving to online and other alternative modes of instruction starting on March 18,

In a statement to students, Carleton says “the safety of our community is our first priority and we have reached a point where it is advisable to cancel face-to-face classes and move to alternative modes of instruction for the remainder of the term.”

Carleton University campus will remain open for students, including residences, the library, the sports centre, health services and other services.

Here is a list of moves Carleton University has announced:

All classes will be cancelled on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 to give teaching staff time to prepare for alternative modes of content deliver.

Starting Wednesday, March 18 and for the remainder of the term, instruction will be delivered through online and other means. Instructors will make arrangements to complete their classes in the way that is most important for their course material.

Carleton says events on campus scheduled to occur before April 30, 2020 should be postponed to a later date.

On Thursday, Carleton announced it is cancelling several events scheduled for this weekend and March Break, including: