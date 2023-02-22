Carleton Tavern's new owners promise to preserve old traditions

A long-standing, nearly century-old pub in Ottawa has changed hands and its new owners are promising to keep the traditions and community values of the Carleton Tavern alive.

It's a place where people come with friends or to meet new ones. There are plenty of laughs, time to relax, and while you're there, you can grab a bite and maybe a cold glass of suds too.

The Carleton Tavern, at the corner of Parkdale Avenue and Armstrong Street, is an 88-year-old institution.

"I live in the area, so I think it's been about 40 years I've been coming here," says patron John Payne. "The casual atmosphere appeals to my friends and myself. The old wood paneling, the solid floors, the sturdy tables, a lot of things have stayed the same."

Earlier this month, the Saikaley family, who operated the tavern for nearly four decades, sold the building.

"They always, always were there for the community," says Cheryl Parrot. "It was just a magical experience to get to know (owner Sam Saikaley) and to get to work with him and that started over 30 years of work with the Carleton on fundraising in bettering this community."

Parrot has been closely connected with this establishment, as a representative of the Hintonburg Community Association and the Hintonburg Economic Development Committee. She has worked with the Carleton Tavern for many events supporting charities throughout the regions and raising tens of thousands of dollars, most notably, the tavern's Christmas Day dinner, where residents could come by for a free meal, and enjoy time with others.

"We say the Carleton is our clubhouse. It's the place all good ideas were born," says Parrot. "So we are sad to see the Saikaley family leave here, but we're also pleased that the Carleton will continue."

The pub's new owners, Steve Monuk and Phil Coates, say they are just as committed to the values of its previous operators.

"The community is the most important part of this tavern," says Coates. "Giving back to the community, that's what this place has been for many, many years and that's my excitement coming on board in keeping the tradition going."

"It's the first liquor establishment that I ever had a beer in and it's a place that I've always cherished," says Monuk. "The Carleton Tavern's always been the first in this community to step up and do fundraisers and try to get people back on their feet. It's one of the reasons why we had to keep it alive and we hope that we meet expectations of the community."

And here's a fun fact: the Carleton Tavern has two front doors because, way back in the day, there were two sides to this bar. Ladies would enter on the left, and men would enter on the right, where women were not allowed.