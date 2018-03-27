

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Carleton University and the union representing striking support staff are heading back to the bargaining table.

CUPE Local 2424 accepted Carleton’s offer to meet with an external expert mediator on Wednesday to resume talks.

More than 800 administrative, technical and library staff walked off the job on March 5th to back demands for a new contract. There have been no talks since the two sides met for 14 hours on Sunday, March 18.

Pensions are the main issue in the dispute.

CUPE issued a statement on Monday saying the Carleton Board of Governors had repeatedly amended the pension plan in adverse ways since 2003. The union says the changes have significantly reduced benefits and transferred employer contribution obligations to plan members.

Last week, CUPE filed a complaint with Financial Services Commission of Ontario, which oversees the regulation of Ontario pension plans.