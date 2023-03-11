Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketballs teams will play for national championships on Sunday

The Carleton Ravens will be looking for a sweep of the Canadian university national basketball championships on Sunday.

The Ravens men's team will play for a fourth straight U Sports men's basketball title after beating the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees in the semi-finals, while the Ravens women's team will face the Queen's Gaels for the women's championship.

Ravens beat the Gee-Gees

The Carleton Ravens avenged last week's loss to the uOttawa Gee-Gees, winning the national semi-final 81-75.

Last week, the Gee-Gees beat the Ravens in the OUA championship game.

The Ravens have won three straight U Sports men's basketball titles and 10 of the last 11 championships. The Ravens have won 16 Canadian university basketball championships.

The championship game is Sunday at 5 p.m.

Ravens, Gaels to meet in women's championship game

The Carleton Ravens and Queen's Gaels will meet for the second time in a week, this time for the Bronze Baby Trophy.

The Ravens beat Saint Mary's 65-46 in the second semi-final at the U Sports women's basketball national championship in Nova Scotia. Kali Pocrnic scored 17 points for the top-seeded Ravens.

Queen's beat Alberta 72-62 in the first semi-final. Laura Donovan scored a game-high 21 points for the Gaels, and Bridget Mulholland had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The U Sports championship game in Sydney, Nova Scotia tips off at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Last week, the Ravens beat the Gaels 70-57 to win the OUA conference title.

Carleton won its only U Sports women's basketball title in 2018. Queen's has never won the U Sports women's basketball championship.