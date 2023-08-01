Carleton Place, Ont. teen accused of brandishing knife at playground arrested

A 13-year-old is facing several serious charges after an incident at a playground in Carleton Place, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say someone called police at around 8:20 p.m. Monday to report a youth brandishing a knife in a local park.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing four counts of assault with a weapon, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of uttering threats. A court date has been set but was not publicly announced.

While no one was hurt, the Criminal Code of Canada states that assault with a weapon can include threats to use a weapon and does not necessarily require injury.