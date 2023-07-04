Carleton Place, Ont. residents concerned over constant ER closures
Carleton Place resident Abby Barker tried to go to the town hospital's emergency room Monday night but couldn't.
"I had to go to Almonte last night. I walked down here and the emergency room was closed," Barker told CTV News.
The local emergency room was closed overnight due to low staffing levels. It's the fourth time the emergency department has closed in the last four weeks.
Barker came back to the Carleton Place hospital Tuesday to follow up on her concern with her family doctor.
"I didn't want to drive because I had chest pain. So I went home and I called a friend and she took me to Almonte."
Carleton Place deputy mayor Andrew Tennant says staffing shortages are an issue impacting many rural hospitals, but can't say why Carleton Place is being hit harder at this time.
"It's frustrating, it's unfortunate and we wish it wasn't happening obviously, but it is and in places all over the province and country are dealing with the same types of problems."
Tennant is assuring residents by pointing out the nearest emergency room is just up Highway 29 in Almonte.
"It's 10 minutes away. Again, it's unfortunate but we have the ability to go back and forth between the two hospitals."
Leaving the hospital after an appointment Tuesday, Carleton Place resident and retired nurse Joanne Green says she was surprised to hear of the closure frequency.
"It's always a shock to hear that an emergency has to close down; that just didn't happen in my day."
"I feel sorry for the plight of the nurses, I mean they're burnt out," Green went on to say. "They've been through COVID. And I think they've probably had a big turnover as well."
Tennant is hoping the construction of a new emergency room and the building of a modern health hub in Carleton Place will be enough to attract young doctors and nurses in the future to address the staffing shortage.
"It's upsetting and I don't feel it's the hospital's fault," said Barker. "I feel that it's our medical systems fault."
