OTTAWA -- Carleton University is looking at continuing online classes or holding smaller lectures in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to students and faculty, President and Vice-Chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon says the university is already looking at how to use digital technologies as alternatives to larger classes.

The winter semester is wrapping up at Carleton University after the institution moved all classes online in mid-March in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Carleton University says over 9,000 students have signed up to take courses during the summer semester. All courses will be offered online.

“Our next challenge is to prepare for fall 2020,” Bacon said in the statement, noting the Ontario and Federal Government will likely progressively lift the physical distancing requirements.

“Almost certainly, however, the very last measures to be lifted will be those around assembly in large groups and restrictions on international travel, which would continue to pose challenges for post-secondary institutions,” writes Bacon.

The President says Carleton will need to look at alternatives to larger class sizes due to the physical distancing guidelines expected to remain in place.

“While it is too early to speculate about what September will look like exactly, it is difficult to imagine a return to full international mobility, and a complete lifting of physical distancing measures that would allow the return of large gatherings in confined spaces.”

Bacon is asking deans and department heads to discuss how best to use digital technologies as alternatives to large classes.

“And as important options for international students who may be delayed in returning to Canada.”

Bacon says while Carleton University looks to maximize the continuity of its operations, academic excellence and student success, “in doing so the safety of students, faculty and staff will be our first priority.”

Carleton University expects to present a plan by mid-May to the Senate and the Board of Governors outlining what the fall semester may look like.