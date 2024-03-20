Carleton celebrates championship winning basketball and Nordic ski teams

Carleton University is celebrating its national championship women's basketball and Nordic Skiing teams.

The university hosted an event on Wednesday to celebrate the two teams for winning the national championships last week.

The Ravens women's basketball team won its second straight U Sports National Championship on March 10 in Edmonton. The Ravens beat Saskatchewan 70-67 in the championship game.

The Ravens also won the OUA women's basketball championship.

Members of the Carleton Ravens women's basketball team attend a celebration for their national championship at Carleton on Wednesday. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

The Ravens women's Nordic Ski Team won the 2024 Nordique Canada CCUNC Championship in Chelsea, Que. last week.

Ravens skiing Helen McCulligh won the 15 km interval start and finished second in the 10 km race. Three members of the Ravens team placed in the overall top 10 in the sprints, with Katherine Mason in fifth, Maggie McClure in 8th and McCulligh placing 10th.

This is the Ravens first CCUNC Women's Championship since 2018.

Members of the Carleton Ravens women's Nordic Ski team attend a celebration for their national championship at Carleton on Wednesday. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)