Careless driving charge laid after three-vehicle crash in South Algonquin, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Montreal has been charged following a three-vehicle crash in the South Algonquin area Monday.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 127, about 45 kilometres west of Barry's Bay. Police say the driver of a passenger car was travelling eastbound on Highway 60 and crossed the centre line, striking an oncoming westbound SUV. A van that was westbound following the SUV was also struck by the passenger car and came to rest on a rock cut.

"The driver of the passenger car from Montreal was transported by ambulance with nonlife threatening injuries, while the passenger was uninjured," OPP said. "The 42-year-old driver from Ottawa of the SUV along with two passengers were uninjured. The 61-year-old driver of the van from Tiny Township along with one passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics and released."

The damaged vehicles were towed.

Police say the 55-year-old driver from Montreal is now facing a careless driving charge. The accused was not identified.