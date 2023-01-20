Car submerged in water near Kingston, Ont.

Emergency crews were at the scene of a car submerged in Lake Ontario west of Kingston, Ont. A local ferry was also on scene to assist. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Emergency crews were at the scene of a car submerged in Lake Ontario west of Kingston, Ont. A local ferry was also on scene to assist. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year

The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina