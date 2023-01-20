Car submerged in water near Kingston, Ont.

Police are at the scene of a vehicle submerged in the water west of Kingston, Ont.

OPP said that the vehicle was in the water near Bath Road and County Road 6 in Loyalist Township.

OPP collision investigators and its underwater search and recovery unit were dispatched to the scene, along with firefighters and paramedics.

Images from the scene showed a local ferry was also nearby.

Roads in the area are closed.

