OTTAWA
    • Car runs into La Bottega Italian grocer in the ByWard Market

    La Bottega on George Street after a car ran into it on Tuesday afternoon. (William Eltherington/CTV News Ottawa) La Bottega on George Street after a car ran into it on Tuesday afternoon. (William Eltherington/CTV News Ottawa)
    A car ran into the front entrance of La Bottega on Tuesday afternoon, an Italian grocery store in the ByWard Market.

    Initial information suggests a black vehicle ran into the grocer located on George Street, causing damage to the front of the store.

    Firefighters and police are at the scene assessing the situation.

    There are no details at this time on the cause of the incident or injuries.

    George Street is currently closed between ByWard Market Square and Sussex Drive. 

    The situation is ongoing and more details will be provided when they come.

