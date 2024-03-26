Car runs into La Bottega Italian grocer in the ByWard Market

A car ran into the front entrance of La Bottega on Tuesday afternoon, an Italian grocery store in the ByWard Market.

Initial information suggests a black vehicle ran into the grocer located on George Street, causing damage to the front of the store.

Firefighters and police are at the scene assessing the situation.

There are no details at this time on the cause of the incident or injuries.

George Street is currently closed between ByWard Market Square and Sussex Drive.

The situation is ongoing and more details will be provided when they come.