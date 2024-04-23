Car owner injured after stopping thieves from stealing vehicle in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle owner stopped thieves from stealing their car and suffered "potentially serious injuries" as a result.

OPP say officers were called to a private parking lot at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday for a theft in progress in the town of Hawkesbury, about 110 kilometres east of Ottawa.

Two male suspects were allegedly observed attempting to steal a vehicle out of the parking lot. The car's owner and family attempted to intercept the suspects. One of the owners of the vehicle suffered potentially serious injuries as the suspects fled the scene, police say.

The victim was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

No arrests or charges were announced, but police are asking the public for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

"The investigation is ongoing and officers are working on any leads they may have. There is no concern for public safety at this time," OPP said in a statement.