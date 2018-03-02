Car fire spreads to home in Gatineau
Gatineau Fire Service vehicle. (File Photo)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 5:35AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 2, 2018 5:38AM EST
No one was injured in a late-night house fire in Gatineau Thursday.
Gatineau firefighters say they were called to 44 Richmond for a car fire that spread to a home last night just before 9:30 p.m.
They got the blaze under control just over an hour later.
Three people were evacuated, and will now be displaced, but no one was hurt.
Damages are estimated at $120,000. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.