No one was injured in a late-night house fire in Gatineau Thursday.

Gatineau firefighters say they were called to 44 Richmond for a car fire that spread to a home last night just before 9:30 p.m.

They got the blaze under control just over an hour later.

Three people were evacuated, and will now be displaced, but no one was hurt.

Damages are estimated at $120,000. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.