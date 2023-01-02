Car fire doused in minutes after blaze erupts in garage

Ottawa firefighters doused a car fire in a commercial garage in a matter of minutes Monday evening.

Ottawa Fire Services says an employee of an auto shop on Lancaster Road called 911 at 6 p.m. to report the car they had been working on caught fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 6:05 p.m. and had the fire out by 6:09, OFS said in a news release. The fire did not spread to any other vehicles or the rest of the garage, though it did produce a lot of smoke. A neighbouring business was also affected, so firefighters used fans to push the smoke out of the building.

No one was hurt.