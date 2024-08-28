OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Car crashes through garage of Barrhaven home

    Share

    A Barrhaven home was severely damaged after a vehicle tore through a two-car garage on Wednesday afternoon.

    Ottawa Police and Ottawa Fire Services were called to the 100 block of Locheland Crescent just after 12:10 p.m.

    Photos taken at the scene show a white vehicle was driven through the garage door and through a wall.

    Ottawa paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps say a woman who was driving the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her condition is said to be stable.

    The structural integrity of the house was compromised as a result of the crash and will displace the residents of the home, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

    A vehicle is seen in the driveway of a Barrhaven home after it tore through a two-car garage the 100 block of Locheland Crescent on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)

    A structural collapse team was dispatched to the scene and stabilized the home before the vehicle was removed just before 2:35 p.m.

    Firefighters remain on scene and a city building inspector will assess the damage.

    The cause of the crash is unclear.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News