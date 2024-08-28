Car crashes through garage of Barrhaven home

A Barrhaven home was severely damaged after a vehicle tore through a two-car garage on Wednesday afternoon.

Ottawa Police and Ottawa Fire Services were called to the 100 block of Locheland Crescent just after 12:10 p.m.

Photos taken at the scene show a white vehicle was driven through the garage door and through a wall.

Ottawa paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps say a woman who was driving the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her condition is said to be stable.

The structural integrity of the house was compromised as a result of the crash and will displace the residents of the home, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

A vehicle is seen in the driveway of a Barrhaven home after it tore through a two-car garage the 100 block of Locheland Crescent on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)

A structural collapse team was dispatched to the scene and stabilized the home before the vehicle was removed just before 2:35 p.m.

Firefighters remain on scene and a city building inspector will assess the damage.

The cause of the crash is unclear.