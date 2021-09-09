OTTAWA -- No injuries are being reported after a vehicle crashed into a home in Kingston Thursday morning.

Kingston police, fire and utilities officials responded to the collision on Montreal Street around 5 a.m Thursday morning.

Police say a 2016 black Jeep Patriot left the road and struck the side of a home.

The vehicle struck with enough force and momentum to break through the wall of the home, enter into the residence, before finally coming to a stop in the basement.

Despite residents being in the home at the time of the collision, no injuries are being reported.

Kingston Police say the occupants of the vehicle fled from the scene on foot. Police are treating it as a Fail to Remain investigation.

Male and female voices were heard from the Jeep before the occupants fled, according to initial information provided to police.

Structural engineers are also at the scene to determine how to extricate the vehicle safely.

Kingston Fire and Rescue say in a statement that crews stabilized the home so that the scene could be invesitgated.

Montreal St. is closed from John Counter Boulevard to Railway Street "for some period of time".

Anyone with information on the collision is asked contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660. The investigating officer, Constable Anthony Colangeli, can be reached at acolangeli@kingstonpolice.ca or via 613-549-4660 ext. 6331.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.