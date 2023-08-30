Car crashes into guardrail on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt when a car crashed into a guardrail on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 416, just before the Hwy. 401 on-ramp Wednesday morning.

"Car took out a portion of the guardrail as well," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Luckily no injuries."

Police say the left lane of Hwy. 416 southbound will be temporarily closed for the cleanup.