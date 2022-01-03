Advertisement
Car crashes into fine food store in Ottawa's west end
Published Monday, January 3, 2022 6:28PM EST
No one was injured when a car crashed into the front window of a fine foods store in Ottawa’s west end on Monday.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Misto Fine Food Shop in Hampton Park Plaza at Carling and Kirkwood avenues.
Security footage shows the Toyota Corolla pulling into a parking spot, then accelerating and crashing into the storefront.
The car was towed away and police were still on scene as of early Monday evening.
- with files from Peter Szperling, CTV News Ottawa
