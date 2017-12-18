

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Hydro One says a motor vehicle collision was the cause of a power outage in Carp.

The power went out at around 6:00 p.m. Monday, with the utility saying 2,020 customers were affected.

The estimated restoration time fluctuated, but the lights and the heat were back on to just about everyone by 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa Paramedics say there were no significant injuries in the crash.

Councillor Eli El-Chantiry tweeted that March Road was closed due to the crash.

Please be advised that March is closed in both directions from Carp to Donald B Munro due to a collision. Impact to traffic is moderate to high. Duration is unknown. Updates to follow. #Ward5Ott #Ottawa — Eli El-Chantiry (@Eli_ElChantiry) December 18, 2017

But it reopened a short while later.