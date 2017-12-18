Car crash knocks out power to thousands in Carp; power restored
A map showing the scope of a power outage in Carp on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (Hydro One)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, December 18, 2017 6:38PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 18, 2017 8:46PM EST
Hydro One says a motor vehicle collision was the cause of a power outage in Carp.
The power went out at around 6:00 p.m. Monday, with the utility saying 2,020 customers were affected.
The estimated restoration time fluctuated, but the lights and the heat were back on to just about everyone by 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa Paramedics say there were no significant injuries in the crash.
Councillor Eli El-Chantiry tweeted that March Road was closed due to the crash.
Please be advised that March is closed in both directions from Carp to Donald B Munro due to a collision. Impact to traffic is moderate to high. Duration is unknown. Updates to follow. #Ward5Ott #Ottawa— Eli El-Chantiry (@Eli_ElChantiry) December 18, 2017
But it reopened a short while later.
Please be advised March Rd now open, thanks to all first responders @OttawaPolice @OttawaFirePIO @ottawatraffic @HydroOne #Ward5Ott #ottawa— Eli El-Chantiry (@Eli_ElChantiry) December 19, 2017