OTTAWA -- Capital Pride will be taking over the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park.

Organizers have announced plans to host its all-ages TD Spectacular event in-person at Lansdowne Park on Aug. 29 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include a mix of live and virtual performances, a beer garden and food trucks.

Capital Pride says the event will be smaller than recent in-person Capital Pride festivals, with limited capacity and COVID-19 safety guidelines. COVID-19 safety rules include attendees completing a COVID-19 screening questionnaire upon arrival and mandatory face masks in high traffic service areas.

The event will be hosted by Priyanka, Canada's Drag Race Winner, and will include live and virtual performances. More details will be announced in the coming week.

"We are proud to host this event and create an opportunity for the community to come together and reconnect after a challenging 18 months," said Osmel B. Guerra Maynes, Capital Pride Executive Director.

"While Pride has never been cancelled, we recognize the challenge of creating community with virtual programming and are excited to invite folks to celebrate in person with us this year while we look to a bigger event in 2022."

Free tickets will be available starting Monday at capitalpride.ca.

The 2021 Capital Pride Festival takes place Aug. 23 to 29, including a mix of virtual and in-person programming.