OTTAWA -- Public health officials say the risk to students at a Cantley elementary school is low after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commission scolaire des Draveurs says a student at Ecole de l’Oree-des-Bois has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a media release, the board says a risk assessment by the Outaouais public health authority concluded the risk to other students in the class is considered low, and they can continue to attend school.

Classes resumed at elementary schools in west Quebec last week for the first time since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, a student at Lord Aylmer Elementary School in Gatineau was sent home from class after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.