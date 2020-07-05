OTTAWA -- Canopy Growth confirms an employee at their facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, whose positive test result came in on Saturday, was last in the facility on June 25 and is self-isolating. Eight other employees who had come into close contact with the infected individual are also self-isolating and expected to be tested as soon as possible.

The affected employee is said to have only mild symptoms of the disease.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Canopy Growth vice-president, communications Jordan Sinclair said, "We're in constant communications with the local health units to ensure we're following their guidance and sharing information with them to help inform our approach."

"For the time being, and based on careful analysis the site will remain operational. Our highest priority is ensuring the safety of our team."

Sinclair says Canopy Growth has had safety procedures in place since March to screen employees, increase cleaning and limit the number of workers present at any given time. Employees that can complete their jobs from home have been working off-site since mid-March.

As of Friday, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit said there had been 353 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 52 deaths in its jurisdiction, which includes Smiths Falls. One case remains active.