Canoeist missing in lake near Bancroft, Ont.

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Hwy. 141 Tuesday (CTV NEWS). A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Hwy. 141 Tuesday (CTV NEWS).

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina